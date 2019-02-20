|
|
MORRIS CAROL ANN
Age 71, of Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, at 6:20 p.m. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Morris; loving sister of Richard (Elizabeth) Leseman; daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy Leseman. Visitation will take place on Thursday, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., at D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 4522 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 (Lawrenceville), where friends will then gather on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m.
www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019