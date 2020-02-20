|
PLCH CAROL ANN (CHMIELEWSKI)
Age 75, of Reserve Twp., on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph Plch, Jr.; dear sister of the late Alexander "Butch" Chmielewski and Fran Poth; sister-in-law of Diana Chmielewski; loving aunt of Stacy Chmielewski, Brian and Rob Poth and Dorothy (Rick) Fukas; dear great-aunt of Vanessa and Marissa Fukas; also survived by many loving cousins. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill where a Blessing Service will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020