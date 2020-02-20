Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-4193
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL PLCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL ANN (CHMIELEWSKI) PLCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL ANN (CHMIELEWSKI) PLCH Obituary
PLCH CAROL ANN (CHMIELEWSKI)

Age 75, of Reserve Twp., on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph Plch, Jr.; dear sister of the late Alexander "Butch" Chmielewski and Fran Poth; sister-in-law of Diana Chmielewski; loving aunt of Stacy Chmielewski, Brian and Rob Poth and Dorothy (Rick) Fukas; dear great-aunt of Vanessa and Marissa Fukas; also survived by many loving cousins. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill where a Blessing Service will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -