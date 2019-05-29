PRISTAS CAROL ANN

Age 73, of West Mifflin, passed surrounded by her sons and sister, on May 25, 2019. Born on February 17, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Anna Sperhac Lewonas and William (Mary Kozmeko) Lewonas; loving mother of Lon A. Pristas and Sean (Tracey) Pristas; adored grandmother of McKenna, Ashlynn, and Rylee Pristas; dear sister of Nancy Lavra; cherished aunt of Joseph Lavra and Darlene Purdy; great-aunt of Aiden, Mason, Katren, Abigail, and Joseph, Jr. Carol worked in the Medical field for over 30 years. She was a devoted active member of Holy Angels Parish, Holy Angels Christian Mothers, and a volunteer for West Mifflin Lions. She enjoyed cooking and looking forward to the annual family Christmas Eve party. Carol will be remembered for her selfless passion to care for others and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 8 a.m. at Holy Angels Parish, 408 Baldwin Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15207. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.