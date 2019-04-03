RIND CAROL ANN (SCHAEFER)

It is with great sorrow that the family announces her passing after a brief illness, on Thursday, March 28, at the age of 88. Carol was the daughter of the late Paul and Florence Schaefer of Follansbee; and was preceded in death by her dear brother, Paul; and her beloved husband, Gray; she will be forever remembered by her seven children, Peggy Conaway, Jo Anne (George) Holmes, Matthew Rind, Michael (Lisa) Rind, John (Patty) Rind, Mary (Brian) Cook and Andrew (Bridgette) Rind; she is also survived by 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Carol was a graduate of West Virginia University and taught briefly before devoting her life to raising a large and happy family. She was a past member of the Avon Club of Ben Avon and a devout Catholic who found lifelong joy and solace in her faith. She loved music and the arts and was an avid gardener; her talents brought beauty to her home and fostered a lifelong appreciation of music in her children. Carol had a loving heart and a warm and generous spirit that welcomed everyone she met. She was an optimist, quick to laugh and ready to see the best in people. She touched the hearts of many; most of all she loved her family. She will be sorely missed. Friends will be received Friday, April 5th, 5-7 p.m. at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue on Saturday April 6th at 11 a.m.