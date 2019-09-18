|
|
SCIULLI CAROL ANN (PAZIN)
Of Munhall formerly of Bloomfield, Carol passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 age 76. She is proceeded in death by her beloved husband Giuseppe Sciulli and son Giuseppe Sciulli Jr. "JJ". She is survived by daughters Faustina "Tina" Sciulli, Rita (Eric) Calfo and Lisa (Scott) North; her grandchildren Eric Jr, Danielle, Chelsea, Justin and Francesca; her brother Mickey Pazin and extended family. Carol lived a life of unselfish devotion to her family. She was a woman who knew the Lord and found her strength in Him especially during these past few years. We all rejoice for her reunion with her husband and son in Heaven. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her this past year. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 12 Noon at St. Therese Church, Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019