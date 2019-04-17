Home

CAROL ANN (HART) SKIRTICH

Age 68, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Shaler, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 25, 1950, a daughter of the late James and Mary Alice (Donahue) Hart. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Edward Hart. Carol worked as a Unit Clerk in the West Penn Hospital Burn Unit for over 25 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Left to cherish her memory, are her children, James D. Skirtich and his wife, Danielle of Hampton; and Justin M. Skirtich and his wife, Amy of Nazareth, PA; her grandchildren, Terra, Nicholas, John, Gabriel, Zoey, and Eli Skirtich; her sister, Nancy Bechtold and her husband, Pat; her brother, Patrick Hart; and her sister-in-law, Alaine Hart. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA on Thursday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. with Ken Haselrig Officiating. Interment will be private.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
