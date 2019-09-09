|
LaROTONDA CAROL ANNE (GRINDLE)
Age 81, of McDonald, formerly of Plum and Penn Hills, died Friday, September 6, 2019. She is survived by her children, Albert LaRotonda, Jr. (Michelle) of Virginia; Lisa Flowers (Kevin) of Robinson; Lynn Nelson (Ramon) of McDonald; and Leslie LaRotonda of Greensburg; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Born November 3, 1937, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Evelyn Grindle. She graduated from Westinghouse High School in 1954, where she was class salutatorian. She worked as a secretary in various capacities. Always active in her church, she most recently was a member of Christ Anglican Church in New Brighton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert LaRotonda, Sr., and a daughter, Lori Gabborin. Friends will be received Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Christ Anglican Church, 1217 Third Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066. Burial will be in Sunset View Memorial in Penn Hills. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Broadhead Road, Center Township, PA 15001. Arrangements by J & J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019