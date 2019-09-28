Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL BETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL (SEEBACHER) BETZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL (SEEBACHER) BETZ Obituary
BETZ CAROL (SEEBACHER)

Age 72, of South Park, passed peacefully on September 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Idella Seebacher; cherished mother of Steven Betz and Stacey Betz Andronas (Tony); loving companion of Fred Fornataro; dear sister of Linda Chamberlin of Littleton, CO. and Ralph Seebacher of Florida; adoring grandmother of Ashley, Chase, AJ and Gracie; treasured friend of many; she also leaves her faithful friend, Della. Carol was a dedicated employee of the Bowser Automotive Group in Pleasant Hills. Per her request, there will be no public visitation or funeral. Her family shall celebrate her LIFE in private. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now