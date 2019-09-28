|
BETZ CAROL (SEEBACHER)
Age 72, of South Park, passed peacefully on September 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Idella Seebacher; cherished mother of Steven Betz and Stacey Betz Andronas (Tony); loving companion of Fred Fornataro; dear sister of Linda Chamberlin of Littleton, CO. and Ralph Seebacher of Florida; adoring grandmother of Ashley, Chase, AJ and Gracie; treasured friend of many; she also leaves her faithful friend, Della. Carol was a dedicated employee of the Bowser Automotive Group in Pleasant Hills. Per her request, there will be no public visitation or funeral. Her family shall celebrate her LIFE in private. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019