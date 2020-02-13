Home

Stephens Memorial Chapel
1501 Lowrie St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-1285
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stephens Memorial Chapel
1501 Lowrie St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Stephens Memorial Chapel
1501 Lowrie St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
CAROL ZUGEC
CAROL D. (ABIJANAC) ZUGEC

CAROL D. (ABIJANAC) ZUGEC Obituary
ZUGEC CAROL D. (ABIJANAC)

Age 80, formerly of Spring Garden, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Joe Zugec; loving mother of Steve (Beverly) Zugec and Kimberly (David) Cook; loving grandmother of Anthony and Kevin Zugec and Joshua and Jared Cook; loving great-grandmother of Evelyn Otte-Cook; dear sister of Jackie Cernick, Michelle, Michael and David Abijanac. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Dorothy Abijanac. Family and friends will be received 12 noon – 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the STEPHENS MEMORIAL CHAPEL-HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212-Troy Hill where a blessing service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Please visit her online guestbook at www.stephensmemorialfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
