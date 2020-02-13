|
|
ZUGEC CAROL D. (ABIJANAC)
Age 80, formerly of Spring Garden, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Joe Zugec; loving mother of Steve (Beverly) Zugec and Kimberly (David) Cook; loving grandmother of Anthony and Kevin Zugec and Joshua and Jared Cook; loving great-grandmother of Evelyn Otte-Cook; dear sister of Jackie Cernick, Michelle, Michael and David Abijanac. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Dorothy Abijanac. Family and friends will be received 12 noon – 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the STEPHENS MEMORIAL CHAPEL-HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212-Troy Hill where a blessing service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Please visit her online guestbook at www.stephensmemorialfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020