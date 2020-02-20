Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Adath Jeshurun Cemetery
GOLDSTEIN CAROL E.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Barry Goldstein; sister of Rochelle (Hy) Chesterpal; sister-in-law of Paula (the late Harvey) Goldstein; aunt of Kimberly (Howard) Rosenberg, Todd (Melissa) Chester, Stacey (Chris) Carson and the late Paul Goldstein. Also survived by her fur baby Welsh Corgi, Joely and her loving cousins, great-nieces and nephews and friends. Graveside Service and interment will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
