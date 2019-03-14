SCHUMEYER CAROL E. (CLARK)

Age 65, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife and best friend of the late William J. Schumeyer; loving mother of Billy (Stephanie) Schumeyer and Jackie (Ryan) Lieberman; Cuckoo to Matilyn, Courtney Jean and William Jacob Schumeyer; sister of Mary Ann Hartman and the late Tommy and Mike Clark; aunt of Brian, Danny, Marie, Chelsey and Katie. Also survived by her beloved dogs, Gertie, Toto, and George Clooney. She will be missed by her many loving friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please send condolences to:

