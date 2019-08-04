|
STORER CAROL E.
May 7, 1941 - August 1, 2019. "One of the sweetest people I know." That is how everyone that knew Carol thought of her. After several years of battling Alzheimer's disease, Carol is now at peace and with her beloved Albert. Beloved daughter of the late Morrow Perkins and Emily Lotte Perkins; sister of Martha (the late David) Roenigk, Lynn Grant (Mac), Evelyn (the late Maurice) Poynter; sister-in-law of Dorothy (the late William) Hough, Lisl (the late James) Storer; loving mother to Eric Storer, Sharon Fitzgerald (Mike); proud "Munga" (Grandma) to Jorden, Cameron, Derek, and Taylor; aunt to many nieces and nephews; special friend of the late Joseph Sangelo. Carol grew up in the Pittsburgh area, she was a member of the Shaler class of 1959. She was a very spiritual person who loved to sew, her friends, family, animals and dessert of any kind, but especially chocolate. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Burial will be held on Monday at 11:15 a.m. in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH. Donations may be made to an Alzheimer's organization in her name.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019