KROEN CAROL F.
Age 79, of Emsworth passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Carol was born November 4, 1939. Loving mother to Kenneth B. (Lisa) Kroen; grandmother to Chloe Crissman and Amanda Evans and a great-grandmother to five; companion to Richard Heintz of Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna (Mikita) Frank; brother Ralph G. Frank. Carol retired with over 30 years of service at Northgate School District as a 2nd grade teacher. Friends will be received Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at Noon in the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, (412-766-5600). Online condolences may be shared at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019