CAROL F. KROEN

CAROL F. KROEN Obituary
KROEN CAROL F.

Age 79, of Emsworth passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Carol was born November 4, 1939. Loving mother to Kenneth B. (Lisa) Kroen; grandmother to Chloe Crissman and Amanda Evans and a great-grandmother to five; companion to Richard Heintz of Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna (Mikita) Frank; brother Ralph G. Frank. Carol retired with over 30 years of service at Northgate School District as a 2nd grade teacher. Friends will be received Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at Noon in the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, (412-766-5600). Online condolences may be shared at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
