SCHAFER CAROL F.
Age 56, of Cecil Twp., formerly of the North Hills, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Born March 2, 1963, daughter of the late Charles E. and Doris Fessler; beloved wife of Mark Schafer, whom she married on May 19, 2001; loving sister of Marcia Drozd, and Charles Edward (Marjorie) Fessler; step-mother of Matthew (Aly) Schafer. Carol is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and four fur babies. Carol will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. She had a strong love for all animals, Pittsburgh Sports, especially the Steelers, and traveling to the beach. She also enjoyed going out to dinner, and trips to Phipps Conservatory with her husband. Family and friends welcome Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Blessing Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. with Deacon Rick Cessar as celebrant. Interment will follow at NorthSide Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to The Humane Society.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019