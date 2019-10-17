Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
CAROL I. (HELLER) TRAPPEN

TRAPPEN CAROL I. (HELLER)

Carol I. (Heller) Trappen, 79, of Elizabeth Township, died October 15, 2019. She was born December 25, 1939 in Braddock, a daughter of the late Harry E. and Irene C. (Marsula) Heller and was also preceded in death by her husband Gilbert C. "Gil" Trappen and a brother Harry E. "Butch" Heller. She was a retired nurse receiving an associate degree in nursing from McKeesport Hospital School of Nursing and was a member of the board of directors of the McKeesport Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, McKeesport. She is survived by her children Dr. Sandra Lee Trappen, Gary A. Trappen, and Pamela Rene Trappen Adams; her grandchildren Zachary and Joshua Adams and Tyler and Nicole Trappen; and a brother Edward Heller. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
