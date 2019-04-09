Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Age 73, at her home in West View surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles A. Giger, Jr; loving mother of Charles A. (Beth) Giger III, Christopher R. (Marcy) Giger, Craig W. (Amy) Giger, and Chad D. (Kelly) Giger; grandmother of Angela Zoror, Melissa, Jaimee, Brooke, Grace, and Sean; also survived by four great-grandchildren; sister of Rita Feustel. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Carol was an active parishioner of St. Athanasius Church, where she was a president of The Ladies of Charity, past-president Christian Mothers, a Eucharistic Minister, and a member of the Prayer Line. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Please offer condolences at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
