LAGNESE CAROL JEAN (RAYMOND)
Age 82, of Harrison City, formerly of Braddock on December 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Marie and Nicholas Raymond. Wife of 57 years of the late Andy Lagnese, Sr. Carol was the loving mother of John (Becky), Andrew, Jr. (Kelly Jo), and Auggie (Renee); loving Baba of Dan, Nick, Ryan, Alea, Colton, Aubree, Carissa, Gionni, and Angelina; sister of the late Chuck Raymond. She also leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Carol worked at the University of Pittsburgh in the Department of Physics and Astronomy for 19 years. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church where she was an Extraordinary Minister, a member of the church Committee of Caring, former member of Ladies' Guild, and Young at Heart. Carol was an avid crocheter, reader, and loved all animals especially her little Yorkie, Sandy. To honor Carol's wishes, there will not be any public viewing. Service and burial in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery will be private. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Hillman Cancer Center by visiting www.hillman.upmc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019