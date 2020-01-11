|
DALY CAROL KELLY
Age 66, peacefully went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, of Brentwood, formerly of Uptown. Wife of Steve Daly; mother of Erin (Moe) DiTommaso of Brentwood; stepmother of Christy Bastos of Crescent Township; grandmother "Mimi" of Callie and Lucas DiTommaso and Tony and Brianna Bastos; great-grandmother of Bentley; twin sister of Linda (Jim) Burnside of Jefferson Hills and sister of Gary (Liz) Kelly of Whitehall. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Carol was very proud to be a registered nurse for the last 27 years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. and Monday from 2-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020