Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL DALY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL KELLY DALY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL KELLY DALY Obituary
DALY CAROL KELLY

Age 66, peacefully went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, of Brentwood, formerly of Uptown. Wife of Steve Daly; mother of Erin (Moe) DiTommaso of Brentwood; stepmother of Christy Bastos of Crescent Township; grandmother "Mimi" of Callie and Lucas DiTommaso and Tony and Brianna Bastos; great-grandmother of Bentley; twin sister of Linda (Jim) Burnside of Jefferson Hills and sister of Gary (Liz) Kelly of Whitehall. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Carol was very proud to be a registered nurse for the last 27 years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. and Monday from 2-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -