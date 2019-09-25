Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
CAROL L. (LUDWIG) BRUSCO


1936 - 2019
BRUSCO CAROL L. (LUDWIG)

Age 83, passed away on September 23, 2019. Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Patsy Brusco; daughter, Barbara Daniels; son, Michael Brusco; brother, Mel Ludwig; and sisters, Rose Willis, Mary Meileur, and Julie Pearson. She has four grandchildren which she loved very deeply, Jeffrey, Heather, Alyssa and Mathew. She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer; mother, Gladys; and sister, Pat Garza. The family would like to offer a special Thanks to the caring staff at Allegheny General Hospital Trauma Surgical ICU, nurses on 5C and AGH hospice team. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 27, 10:00 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish, Clairton. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
