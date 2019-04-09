KIRK-STAAB CAROL L.

Age 53, peacefully with her family at her side, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 of Whitehall. Beloved wife of 27 years to Alan D. Staab; loving mom to Victoria A. Carney, Brandon H. Gregurich and Tyler A. Staab; proud G.G. to Kali, Eathin and Harmony; cherished daughter of Linda Kinast and the late Francis Kirk; dear sister of Karen Kirk-Mayo, Robert Kirk and Daniel Kirk; also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Family will be received at The Whitehall House (adjacent to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME), 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 for a memorial blessing service at 5:30 p.m. followed by reception until 9:00 p.m. Family strongly urges in lieu of flowers, to make contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society - PA Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Ste. 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please send condolences to:

