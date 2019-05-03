VUKSON CAROL L.

Age 85, of Pittsburgh (most recently of Yorktown, VA), passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Hospice House of Williamsburg with her family by her side. Born on June 23, 1933 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Reinhart and Emma (Beck) Gimber. Carol was married to the love of her life, Joseph J. Vukson for 32 years prior to his passing in 1993. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her Son, Paul Vukson, of Yorktown, VA and her Daughter, Joanne (Jacob) Verhulst of Yorktown, VA; her grandchildren, Melissa (Daniel) Cantu, Nicole (Stacy) Mann, Jacob (Joanna) Verhulst, Christina Verhulst, and Michael Verhulst; her great-grandchildren, Vincent Cantu and Isla Mann; and her sister, Rosemarie Vukson. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Kernan, LaVerne Kernan, Violet Craig, Jean Frederick, and Lois Bolsinger. Her family will fondly remember Carol for her sense of humor, her can-do spirit, her endless energy, her love of shopping, the piles of gifts at Christmas time, and her hatred of dirt! The family of Carol would like to thank the staff at the Gardens of Warwick Forest for the many years of care. A very special thank you to the wonderful and loving staff and caregivers at the Hospice House of Williamsburg, who in Carol's final day were angels to Carol and her family. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC (WEST VIEW), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Interment to follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. If you would like to honor Carol's memory, please consider making a donation to Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.