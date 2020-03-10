|
|
MORITZ CAROL LEE RILEY
On Saturday, March 7, 2020, age 85, of Forest Hills. Beloved wife of 45 years of Karl Berkoben Moritz who preceded her in death in 2002, and much-loved mother of Amy Moritz Ridenour who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her loving sons, Karl and his husband Steven Landry of Falls Church, VA, and Christian of Washington, DC; and by her son-in-law, David Ridenour of Laurel, MD; and her three grandchildren, Jonathan, Christopher, and Katherine Ridenour. Carol was born on Christmas Eve, 1934, in Pittsburgh. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a major in Creative Writing, where she met her future husband and settled in Forest Hills. Her real estate sales career ensured she was actively engaged in the community and culminated with her starting her own real estate company. She enjoyed gardening, travel (including many camping trips in the western U.S.), financial investing, and healthy cooking. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Pittsburgh for many years. She will be remembered for her energy, professionalism, caring, and dedication to helping others. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Sunday 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Private interment in William Penn Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020