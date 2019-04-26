Home

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
New Covenant Presbyterian Church PCA
2225 Grandview Avenue
Monroeville, PA
CAROL M. GAUL

CAROL M. GAUL Obituary
GAUL CAROL M.

Age 89, of Monroeville, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Carol was a free spirit who loved music, loved to dance, and loved her children. She left the Pittsburgh area for California to find the sun. She returned to Pittsburgh after retirement to be with her children, Steve (Noreen) Rose, Susan (Kurt) Ahlers and Tim (Gina) Rose, and a grandson Hunter Rose. Her church became her second family and was a great source of comfort. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at New Covenant Presbyterian Church PCA, 2225 Grandview Avenue, Monroeville. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. 


www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
