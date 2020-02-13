|
RIEMS CAROL M. (SZAZYNSKI)
Of Monroeville, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved wife for 57 years of Jerry Riems. Loving mother of Jeffrey Riems and Leslie Riems. Grandmother of Jerry (Kristen) and Alex. Great-grandmother of Lennox. Sister of Alithea (late Bernard) Klavon and the late Timothy (Carol) Szazynksi. Sister-in-law of Lorraine (Vincent) Gonsowski and Georgeanne Mayfield. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m., North American Martyrs R. C. Church, Monroeville. Entombment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Millvale.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020