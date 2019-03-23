|
MARSCH CAROL
80, of Espyville, PA passed on March 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Eleanor (Nusser) Zahorsky. She retired from St. Clair Hospital. Survived by sister, Eleanor (Carl) Johnson and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. at ROYAL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 6028 U.S. Hwy. 6, Linesville. Service to follow at 4 p.m. Entombment in Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorials to ASPCA at www.aspca.org. royalcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019