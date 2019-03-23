Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royal-Coleman Funeral Home
6028 Us Highway 6
Linesville, PA 16424
(814) 683-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL MARSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL MARSCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROL MARSCH Obituary
MARSCH CAROL

80, of Espyville, PA passed on March 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Eleanor (Nusser) Zahorsky. She retired from St. Clair Hospital. Survived by sister, Eleanor (Carl) Johnson and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. at ROYAL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 6028 U.S. Hwy. 6, Linesville. Service to follow at 4 p.m. Entombment in Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorials to ASPCA at www.aspca.org. royalcolemanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now