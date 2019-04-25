MAYER CAROL (LoPINTO)

Age 80, of Allison Park, is driving the great big bus in heaven on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George H. Mayer; loving mother of Paul M. Mayer and his dearly beloved friend and Frank H. (Heather) Mayer; devoted "Mimi" of Hunter and Mckenzie; sister of Madeline L. (and the late Al) Hamel; sister-in-law of the late Lois (surviving husband Richard) Gurich of Orville, OH. Friends welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Middle Road) at 9:30 a.m. Carol's first career was working as an LPN for Dr. Simmon and Dr. Cohen. After Dr. Cohen's sudden passing, her passion for nursing was never the same and she progressed into her second career of school bus driving. For the next 31 years, she would safely convey the children of Shaler Area School District in an 84 passenger bus. She delivered over 10,000 students in her career, becoming a fixture of the communities morning commute to school and eventually driving the children of the children she originally delivered. Her strong Catholic faith and desire to serve led her to become a Eucharistic Minister and wedding coordinator at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, where she was an active member for over 40 years.