O'CONNOR CAROL

Age 63, of Ohio Township, passed peacefully and surrounded by her family, May 30th. Carol will always be remembered as a strong willed woman and a brave survivor until her last day. Forever caring for others, she made her career as a nurse before starting her own family. She was the loving wife of her late husband, William O'Connor, whom she cared for deeply and is hopefully in eternal peace with. Carol was preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde and David Moore and her granddaughter, Lena Williams. Carol was thankfully able to cherish her grandchildren, Nolan Williams and Jack O'Connor, before her passing. She is also survived by her children, Carly O'Connor (Michael Williams) of Economy and Joseph O'Connor (Katelyn) of Ross Township; sisters, Claudia Moore and Valarie Evanko. Friends will be received at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .