Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
CAROL R. SYPOLT

CAROL R. SYPOLT Obituary
SYPOLT CAROL R.

Age 77 of Plum, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Paul A. Sypolt of 57 years; beloved mother of Charlene (Carl) Satira and Daniel (Jeanine) Sypolt; sister of Barbara Frank; grandmother of Rachel Satira, Katie (Matthew) Haines, Bryanna and Danielle Sypolt; great-grandmother of Waylon and Kyler. Carol will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Friends and family will be received at BURKET TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 2-4, 6-8. Services Wednesday morning, 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Family suggest memorials to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA, 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
