LANCZ CAROL S.
Age 71, of Pittsburgh, died January 27, 2019, after a long battle with cancer, at Family Hospice & Palliative Care of Mt. Lebanon. Born December 23, 1947 in McKeesport. She was the beloved wife of Gabor J. Lancz. Carol was a loving, dedicated and hard working woman. In addition to her husband, Carol is also survived by stepson Domonkos (Domi) Lancz; and granddaughter Lilla; and also many cousins and friends. Arrangements were entrusted to JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. By Carol's wishes, Inurnment will be in Budafok Cemetery of Hungary. Memorial contributions are suggested to Family Hospice of Mt. Lebanon (50 Moffett Street, Pgh., PA 15243). Condolences and memories may be shared at
www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019