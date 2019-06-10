SHURTZ CAROL S. (NUNN)

Age 75, a former longtime resident of Milton, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Larry Shurtz for 58 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Crystal (Brian) Lease and their children, Andrew, Abigail, Allison, and Anthony; Melanie (Corey) Sundquist and children, Nicole and Nathan Buck. She is also survived by four sisters, Patricia Muffly, Sandra Miller, Sharon Levering and Debra Fitzgerald; two brothers, Thomas and David Nunn; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Janet Lutcher and Barbara Demarest. Carol was born July 20, 1943, in Muncy, PA, the daughter of the late Ethel and Ransom Nunn. She was a 1961 graduate of Milton Area High School. From 1990-2017, Carol and Larry lived in various places in New England and in 2017 finally settled in Pittsburgh, PA to be closer to family. Carol, above all, cherished her family. She was affectionately known as "Nana" by her grandchildren; and always enjoyed attending their many activities, school and sporting events. She also enjoyed her family's visits to New England, acting as a tour guide for scenic places such as Maine's Ogunquit Beach, Marginal Way Coastal Walk, Perkins Cove and the many lighthouses along the New England shoreline. Carol had a huge heart and was a great supporter of her family, even inspiring her niece's line of greeting cards. She was a loyal Steelers, Yankees and Penn State fan. Carol was a faithful member of her local Lutheran Churches. The family wants to thank the staff of AHN Jefferson Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA for their care and acts of kindness for our loved one. A Memorial Service for family and friends to celebrate Carol's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Potts Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in her honor to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 70 South Mill Road, Potts Grove, PA 17865 and Zion Lutheran Church Benevolent Memorial Fund, 4301 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Arrangements by THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME. thomasjgmiterfh.com.