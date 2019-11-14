|
VALENTI CAROL (BENDTSEN)
Age 77, died November 3, 2019, at her brother's home in Hampton Township. Born April 11, 1942 in Garfield (Pittsburgh), PA. Predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Bendtsen; and father, Gustav Bendtsen. Carol is survived by her husband, David Valenti; brother, Buddy Bendtsen and his wife, Diane; two nephews, Andrew, Jr. and Steven Bendtsen; one niece, Cindy Bardonner; and two grandnephews, Dalton and Brady Bendtsen. She fought breast cancer the past nine years until it finally took her life. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019