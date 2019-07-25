Home

King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Ursula Church
3937 Kirk Avenue
Allison Park, PA
View Map
CAROL (BOVA) WILLIAMS


1940 - 2019
CAROL (BOVA) WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS CAROL (BOVA)

Age 79, of Hampton Township, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born July 18, 1940 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Angeline (Acierno) Bova. Carol was a member of St. Ursula Church, Christian Mothers and AARP. She was an avid fan of the Penguins, Pirates and Steelers. She enjoyed playing in card clubs and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Ralph T. (Berdella) Williams, of West Deer Township; daughter, Sandra M. (David) Weber, of Hampton Township; grandchildren, Matthew Williams, Nicholas Williams, Andrew Weber and Rachel Weber; sister, Judith M. (Robert) Leydig. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael T. Bova. Carol's family will welcome friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at St. Ursula Church, 3937 Kirk Avenue in Allison Park. She will be laid to rest at Mount Royal Cemetery in Glenshaw. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Carol's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
