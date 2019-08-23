|
KAPRES CAROLANN
Age 79, of Shaler Twp., formerly of Lawrenceville, suddenly on August 22, 2019. Wife of Richard "Duke" Kapres, formerly of Lemmington Ave; mother of Richard N. Kapres (Tracy) and Kristy Schraegle (Adam); grandmother of Carlie and Alex Kapres, and Gavin and Sienna Schraegle; daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Filkowski; sister of the late Francis Filkowski. Carol Ann was a former Realtor with Northwood Realty. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Humane Animal Rescue or the Salvation Army. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019