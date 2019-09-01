|
EWING CAROLE A.
On August 26, 2019, Carole A. Ewing, age 80, of North Beach, Maryland, born February 21, 1939, in Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Ewing; daughter of the late Arthur Lurk, and Kathryn MacArthur; mother of Sharon (Paul) Ward, Thomas J. (Tina) Ewing, Jr., Karen (Don) Ironsides, Chris (Kim) Ewing and the late Rhonda Dull (survived by husband, Dan), grandmother of Melissa (Garrett) Emerick, Andrea (Keri) Clement, Landon (Danielle) Truax, Jennifer (CJ Morgan) Ward, Brian Ward, Thomas J. (Cassandra) Ewing III, Teresa (Austin) Brown, Katrina (Drew) Sims, Bradley (fiancée Cheyanne Bennett) Ewing, Tara Windels (Dave Alva), Heather Windels, Brittany Ewing and Kristen Ewing; great-grandmother of Piper, Evelynn, Emma, Max, Riley and Caroline; sister of Edith (Lou) Liquori and Betty Brill. Private arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to Bedford County, PA Hospice: 227 Hospital Drive, Ste. 2, Everett, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019