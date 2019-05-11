BRAHLER CAROLE ANN

Age 76, of Pittsburgh, PA died on April 30, 2019. Carole grew up in Aliquippa, PA with her younger brother, Bobby. She was born on June 26, 1943 to William and Margaret Hart. She moved to Pittsburgh where she met and married Robert Lynn Waterkotte and started a family together in Allentown where they developed a deep rooted community with cousins the Dinkel's, Fritz, Betty Ann and their four children, Jimmie, David, Kathy and JoAnn. She was the loving mother of Peter Lynn and Patrick John Waterkotte. She lived a good life that included hobbies of knitting, painting, quilting and spending time with friends. She was quite the artist and made hand-made greeting cards for her loved ones that will forever be cherished. Her favorite color was purple. More than anything, Carole loved and cared for her two boys, Peter and Patrick and then later in life, her grandchildren, Jeremy and Christian Waterkotte. As her grandson, Christian remarked, "If you knew Grandma Carole, you knew that she was the kindest, most loving soul on the planet." And you also knew she would never stop talking. Jeremy Waterkotte - "Grandma Carole was someone who treasured every moment with the ones she loved and saw everything she experienced as a wonderful new memory. Her joy was just as true in describing her big adventure to Myrtle Beach as it was in telling us about a new recipe she tried."