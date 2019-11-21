|
CRAFT CAROLE ANNE
Age 49, of Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of David Bradley Craft; daughter of Michael and Susan (Gryzinski) Lilly; mother of Daniel James Craft and Adam David Craft; sister of Tom (Katie Vanderveen). One way of remembering a life well-lived is through one's impact. Carole lived a life of impact on her family, on her friends, on her community, and on the world. After dating for a short period in high school, Carole and Brad reconnected in college and never looked back. The were married for over 25 years and shared many adventures and memories. In one of their favorite movies, When Harry Met Sally, couples look back on and share their memories on their lives spent together, and Brad and Carole loved to make those memories that they got to experience and look back on. Carole loved to travel and visit new places and meet new people. The two of them dreamed of traveling the country and world and were blessed to share many of those experiences with their boys. Carole was so proud of the men that Daniel and Adam have grown into and so excited to see where this world takes them and the impact they make. Close personal friendships were an important part of Carole's rhythm of life. After stopping work due to her disease, Carole made it a point to spend as much time as possible with her friends. The people you spend time with and nurture and love and laugh with and cry with—those were the relationships that meant so much to Carole. Carole was born in Wisconsin, lived in Connecticut, finished high school and was married and had kids in Georgia, but it was Mt Lebanon, PA, that became her home and meant so much to her. She loved everything about the community—the fact that everything is walkable, the older homes, the beautiful streets, the proximity to downtown Pittsburgh—just everything about it. Two of her favorite experiences were participating in the Citizens Fire Academy and the Citizens Police Academy, and she became an advocate and friend of the public servants in the fire and police departments. Carole had a gift with words. Her colleagues at FHI 360 gave her the nickname "Word Wizard," and her Indian name was "Speaks with a Pen." She worked for many years in health communications and impacted her world for the better with her work with diabetes prevention and other health-related projects. She also impacted her world thru her blog, sharing her story in dealing with cancer, inspiring and helping others, and passing on the good news of her faith. Carole was intentional and thoughtful in everything she wrote with the express purpose that it would help someone else and be life-giving to those her words found. Our world is a better place because of the impact Carole had on each of us. Friends welcome SATURDAY 2-6 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service SUNDAY 3:00 p.m. in Sunset Hills United Presbyterian Church, 900 Country Club Drive, Pgh, PA 15228. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St. Ste. 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019