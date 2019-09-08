Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
CAROLE C. (BURKE) THOMPSON


1933 - 2019
After a brief illness on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, of Baldwin, formerly of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Thompson; loving mom of Sandie (Eric) Alan; proud MiMi of Sean Alan; daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Burke; sister-in-law of Trude (the late Benjamin) Thompson and family; also survived by wonderful neighbors, her Sunset Hills bowling league and many friends. Friends will be received at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
