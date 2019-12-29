|
CAMPBELL CAROLE
Age 75, of Robinson Twp., passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of John P. Campbell; mother of Tammy L. Murphy and Matthew P. Campbell; grandmother of Richard Stacy, Jared Murphy, and Taralyn Murphy; sister of George DuMontier; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. and 4:00-6:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp., PA 15136 where a service will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends 562 Camp Horne Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019