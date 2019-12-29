Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLE CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLE CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLE CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL CAROLE

Age 75, of Robinson Twp., passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of John P. Campbell; mother of Tammy L. Murphy and Matthew P. Campbell; grandmother of Richard Stacy, Jared Murphy, and Taralyn Murphy; sister of George DuMontier; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. and 4:00-6:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp., PA 15136 where a service will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends 562 Camp Horne Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15237


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -