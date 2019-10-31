Home

More Obituaries for CAROLE FAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLE EILEEN (KARPACH) FAST

CAROLE EILEEN (KARPACH) FAST Obituary
FAST CAROLE EILEEN (KARPACH)

Of West Mifflin, on October 29, 2019, age 72.  Daughter of the late Joseph and Wanda (Delegowski) Karpach; beloved wife of 51 years of Harry "Butch" Fast; mother of Dennis (Kim) Fast of Venice, FL, Douglas (Kim) Fast of Jefferson Hills and Donald (Jessica) Fast of West Mifflin; grandmother of C.J., Jessica, Camden, Donovan and Cameron. Carole dedicated her life to volunteering including the PTA, West Mifflin Baseball Association, West Mifflin Band and many of her children's activities. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, West Mifflin. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
