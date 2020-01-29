|
|
SYE CAROLE F.
Of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Carole was born April 5, 1944, in New Castle, daughter of the late Charles Blaine and Mary Ruth Todd Farver. She was a 1962 graduate of Mohawk High School. Carole went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University of PA, and a Master's Degree from Carnegie Mellon University. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Michael Vaubel. Surviving is her loving husband of over 51 years, Gordon Sye; beloved children, Andrew Sye and Jessica (Brian) Taylor; grandchildren, Carson, Jackson, Andrew; brother, C. Edwin (Michele) Farver; sister, Marybeth Vaubel; several nieces and nephews. Prior to teaching high school economics at Montour High School, she taught in Baltimore, MD, and Rumson, NJ. Carole also worked with THE PROGRAM, teaching computer skills and GED preparation. She was a member of St. Germaine Church of Bethel Park, and enjoyed weekly meetings with a neighborhood prayer group. She liked to sew, garden, and do needlework. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. Carole loved spending time with her family at their townhome in Lake Wylie, SC. Carole will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6-8 and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Germaine Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1020 State St., Baden, PA 15005. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020