Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Calvary Cemetery
718 Hazelwood Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLE GRUBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLE J. GRUBER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROLE J. GRUBER Obituary
GRUBER CAROLE J.

Age 84 of Verona passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Dorothy and John Gruber; sister of the late Ronald, Thomas, Dorothy Cook, and Glenn; aunt of Donald Gruber, Beth Jackson, Holly Holmes, Charlotte Cooper, Dale Gruber, John Gruber, Dolly Snyder, Darlene Anderson, Ronald Gruber, Edward Gruber and the late George Helwig, Nancy Delancey, and Elizabeth Ann Labuda. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 3-8 p.m., at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. A Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Calvary Cemetery, 718 Hazelwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6000 Verona Rd., Verona, PA 15147. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.