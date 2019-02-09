|
GRUBER CAROLE J.
Age 84 of Verona passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Dorothy and John Gruber; sister of the late Ronald, Thomas, Dorothy Cook, and Glenn; aunt of Donald Gruber, Beth Jackson, Holly Holmes, Charlotte Cooper, Dale Gruber, John Gruber, Dolly Snyder, Darlene Anderson, Ronald Gruber, Edward Gruber and the late George Helwig, Nancy Delancey, and Elizabeth Ann Labuda. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 3-8 p.m., at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. A Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Calvary Cemetery, 718 Hazelwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6000 Verona Rd., Verona, PA 15147.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019