Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
CAROLE MARION LUNDIN

CAROLE MARION LUNDIN Obituary
LUNDIN CAROLE MARION

Age 83, of Bellingham, WA, (formerly of Worcester, MA, and Pittsburgh, PA) passed away unexpectedly, on February 7, 2019. Beloved mother of Dawna M. (Henry Wernecke) Urlakis and the late James Allen (the late Jean) Urlakis; cherished grandmother of Brock Urlakis and Brent Urlakis; great-grandmother of Georgia Urlakis and Huck Urlakis; treasured sister of Raymond Lundin, Jr., Joyce Collins, and Ronald Lundin. Carole was an avid traveler with a zest for life. She made friends easily and kept long distance friendships her entire life. She was generous and was always thinking of others, picking up gifts from garage sales, "the free table" where she lived, or any of the frequented discount stores and became known as The Pittsburgh Santa. She always had a new creative project in the works, whether sewing or crafts, they were all an original. She once made a cocktail table out of a pair of mannequin legs. For her 75th birthday, she jumped out of a cake and friends and family came from afar just for the fun of it. She will be missed. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6th, 9-10 a.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Memorial Service will follow at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at:


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
