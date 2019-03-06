Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
CAROLE (FLYNN) ULRICH

CAROLE (FLYNN) ULRICH Obituary
ULRICH CAROLE (FLYNN)

Age 92, of Shaler Twp., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Ulrich; loving mother of Lynn (late David) Bryce, Joe (Cyndy) Ulrich, and the late Mitch Ulrich; sister of Michaelyn (Al) Hensch; also survived by seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Carole was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Shaler Post 9199, she never met a stranger, she was the life of the party, and will be sorely missed by family and friends. No visitation. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
