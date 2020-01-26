|
KIRK CAROLINE B. (WAGNER)
Age 81, of Troy Hill, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John H. Kirk; loving mother of Brian J., John C. and the late Bernie Kirk; also survived by eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy name Church, Troy Hill. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020