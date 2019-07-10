GLATZ, OSF SR. CAROLINE

On July 9, 2019, age 94. Loving daughter of the late William and Caroline Glatz; sister of Frederick Glatz, William Glatz and the late Andrew Glatz, Paul Glatz, Sr. Irene Glatz, OSF, Margaret Glatz and Pauline Glatz. Sr. Caroline grew up in the East Liberty area and entered the community from Corpus Christi parish in East Liberty. She was a Sister of St. Francis for 77 years. Sister Caroline graduated with a B.A. and a M.A. in Elementary Education from Duquesne University. Sister Caroline's teaching profession centered for the most part around the little ones in first grade, with side trips into Kindergarten, second grade and ministering as principal at St. Scholastica School in Aspinwall. Sister Caroline's teaching career extended to working at Mt. Alvernia Day Care, first as group supervisor with 3-4 year olds and then in the infant room where in her quiet, unique way made both children and staff feel loved. Her love of little children was very evident throughout her teaching career, she said her love of little children stemmed from the child in her. She was a prayerful, kind and gentle woman; never complaining, but ready to greet everyone with a welcoming smile. She believed God worked in her life by helping her live simply, be generous with her time and talents, and by giving her the gift of patience. Visitation at St. Alexis Church, 10090 Old Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090 on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Retirement Fund, 212 Fowler Road, Warrendale, PA 15086.

