STEWART CAROLINE L. "CARLY"
Age 21, of Ohio Township, on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Brian and Kristen (Larkin) Stewart; paternal granddaughter of Amelia (Strini) and the late J. Edgar Stewart; maternal granddaughter of Mary Ann and Anthony G. Fasciani, and the late Lawrence F. and Rita J. Larkin; sister of Ka'Dale Coles; niece of Bruce (Kim) Stewart, Brad (Kirsten) Stewart, and Ann (William) Fichter; also survived by Brook Porter Mason and many cousins. Carly was an avid cat lover and enjoyed painting, playing soccer and running track in high school. Carly also loved to go adventuring with her friends. She was a true friend to all. Family will welcome friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Carly's name to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019