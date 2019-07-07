|
LESNIAK CAROLINE
Age 93, of Findlay Twp., Clinton, PA, passed on Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lesniak, who passed on October 5, 2009; beloved mother of Joylene and husband, Craig, and Joseph; cherished grandmother of Megan, Bryson, Breann, Hart, Marita, and Chelsea; cherished great-grandmother of Thomas, Abby, Logan, Audrey, Addison, Finley, Aureleana, and Rafael; sister of Louise Stewart; preceded in death by brothers, James "Gino," and Isadore Valenti; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Clolumbkille RC Church, Route 30, Imperial, Monday 10 a.m. followed by interment St. Columbkille Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019