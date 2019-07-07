Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clolumbkille RC Church
Route 30
Imperial, PA
Interment
Following Services
St. Columbkille Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLINE LESNIAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLINE LESNIAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLINE LESNIAK Obituary
LESNIAK CAROLINE

Age 93, of Findlay Twp., Clinton, PA, passed on Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lesniak, who passed on October 5, 2009; beloved mother of Joylene and husband, Craig, and Joseph; cherished grandmother of Megan, Bryson, Breann, Hart, Marita, and Chelsea; cherished great-grandmother of Thomas, Abby, Logan, Audrey, Addison, Finley, Aureleana, and Rafael; sister of Louise Stewart; preceded in death by brothers, James "Gino," and Isadore Valenti; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Clolumbkille RC Church, Route 30, Imperial, Monday 10 a.m. followed by interment St. Columbkille Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now